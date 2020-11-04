Kamala Harris’ ‘Equality Vs. Equity’ Video Endorses Injustice And Discrimination – OpEd Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

By Rev. Ben Johnson*



With 48 hours to go before the 2020 election, the Biden campaign unveiled a rare, cogent glimpse into its philosophy and plans should it prevail. Naturally, it did not come from Joe Biden but from an animated video narrated by Kamala Harris titled “Equality vs. Equity.” The ticket made the unusual... By Rev. Ben Johnson*With 48 hours to go before the 2020 election, the Biden campaign unveiled a rare, cogent glimpse into its philosophy and plans should it prevail. Naturally, it did not come from Joe Biden but from an animated video narrated by Kamala Harris titled “Equality vs. Equity.” The ticket made the unusual 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Reflecting on his Mexican Heritage, Marc Pritchard’s Commitment to Equality is Personal



His father was Mexican, adopted by a man named Pritchard, giving Marc the identity of being caucasian. This provided him opportunities not impacted by discrimination. His father was an activist,.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 10:05 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this

