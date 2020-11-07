News24.com | Jill Biden: a chance to transform the role of first lady

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Joe and Jill Biden Test Negative for Coronavirus



Former Vice President Biden and his wife were tested after it was confirmed that Donald Trump and the first lady had contracted the virus. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published on October 5, 2020 Donny Come Lately: Trump Arrived Too Late To Be Tested Before Debate



Fox News anchor and moderator of Tuesday's presidential debate, Chris Wallace is blowing the whistle on President Donald Trump and the Trump family. Wallace said Trump and his family did not arrive in.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44 Published on October 3, 2020 Trump Hospitalized For COVID-19



A feverish, fatigued, and coughing US President Donald Trump will be admitted to Maryland's Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday. The president announced that he and first lady Melania tested positive.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35 Published on October 2, 2020

Related news from verified sources Jill Biden: A chance to transform the role of first lady

IndiaTimes 1 week ago



