You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Anthony Edwards goes #1 in Andy Katz's Mock NBA Draft



Andy Katz explains the picks that stand out the most to him from his 2020 NBA Mock Draft, including Georgia's Anthony Edwards going #1 and Duke's Cassius Stanley as one of his sleepers. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:46 Published 12 hours ago NBA Mock Draft



Sports Pulse: Who we think the top draft picks are going to be and why Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:17 Published 5 days ago NBA mock draft: Where does LaMelo Ball land?



SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports' Scott Gleeson mock drafts the top 5 picks in the upcoming NBA Draft which is set to go down on November 18. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:29 Published 3 weeks ago