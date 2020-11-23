Global  
 

Thousands in Taiwan march against US pork imports

Mid-Day Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Thousands of people marched in Taipei's streets on Sunday demanding the reversal of a decision to allow US pork imports into Taiwan, alleging food safety issues.

President Tsai Ing-wen's administration lifted a long-standing ban on US pork and beef imports in August. The ban is due to be lifted in January. That decision has...
0
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Protesters oppose pork imports in ‘Autumn Struggle’ march

Protesters oppose pork imports in ‘Autumn Struggle’ march 00:52

 Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Taipei in Taiwan.

