Thousands in Taiwan march against US pork imports
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Thousands of people marched in Taipei's streets on Sunday demanding the reversal of a decision to allow US pork imports into Taiwan, alleging food safety issues.
President Tsai Ing-wen's administration lifted a long-standing ban on US pork and beef imports in August. The ban is due to be lifted in January. That decision has...
