Now Is Time For Australia And Japan To Work Together On Low-Carbon Future – Analysis
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
By Llewelyn Hughes*
The leaders’ statement that followed the last week’s meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison included an elegant proposal to manage the emerging gap between the two countries’ climate ambitions.
Suga surprised the region — and many in...
