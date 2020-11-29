Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Now Is Time For Australia And Japan To Work Together On Low-Carbon Future – Analysis

Eurasia Review Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Now Is Time For Australia And Japan To Work Together On Low-Carbon Future – AnalysisBy Llewelyn Hughes*

The leaders’ statement that followed the last week’s meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison included an elegant proposal to manage the emerging gap between the two countries’ climate ambitions.

Suga surprised the region — and many in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

TV Can Catapult D2C Brands: Comcast Advertising’s Rothwell [Video]

TV Can Catapult D2C Brands: Comcast Advertising’s Rothwell

TV commercials may often seem like they are full of ads for traditional mainstay brands. But TV is now a medium that can drive results even for upstarts, according to a new piece of research. The Halo..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:49Published
Malabar Exercise 2020: Watch Navies of India, US, Japan & Australia in action [Video]

Malabar Exercise 2020: Watch Navies of India, US, Japan & Australia in action

The first phase of the Malabar Exercise 2020 is underway with navies of India, US, Japan and Australia participating. This exercise comes at a time when China has been provoking India at the LAC in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:43Published