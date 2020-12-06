Fact Check: Trump floods rally with audacious falsehoods
US President Donald Trump flooded his first post-election political rally with debunked conspiracy theories and audacious falsehoods today as he claimed victory in an election he decisively lost.A sampling from his remarks in Valdosta,...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump keeps up baseless fraud claims in Georgia
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:39Published
Trump campaigns in Georgia for Republican senators
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:41Published
Fact check: Image from 2017 White House event altered to make claim about votes for BidenAn image claiming to show "illegal" and "legal" votes for Joe Biden is actually a photo from a 2017 event where Trump talked about deregulation goals.
USATODAY.com
'You have to vote', Trump tells supporters in Georgia
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:56Published
Valdosta, Georgia City in Georgia, United States
Trump fans steadfast at first rally after electionSupporters turned out in Valdosta, Georgia for President Donald Trump's first political rally since losing the election. The event is meant to boost Republican..
USATODAY.com
Trump rallies for Republican Senators Loeffler and Perdue in GeorgiaPresident Trump is heading to Valdosta, Georgia, for a rally Saturday evening to support two incumbent Republican senators facing January runoff elections..
CBS News
Related news from verified sources