UK Investigates Potential Allergic Reactions to Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

HNGN Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
UK Investigates Potential Allergic Reactions to Pfizer COVID-19 VaccineUnited Kingdom regulators say people who have a "significant history'' of allergic reactions should not be administered the new Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine while they probe into two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the UK's mass immunization program.
 The news comes on the same day health officials in the United Kingdom were advising other countries of the potential allergic reactions some patients have to the vaccine. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

