UK Investigates Potential Allergic Reactions to Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine
Friday, 11 December 2020 () United Kingdom regulators say people who have a "significant history'' of allergic reactions should not be administered the new Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine while they probe into two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the UK's mass immunization program.
