New York Mets, catcher James McCann finalizing four-year deal, sources say

Upworthy Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The Mets are finalizing a four-year contract with catcher James McCann, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Related news from verified sources

Mets Sign Catcher James McCann

 A four-year deal worth $40 million could give the Mets’ new owner, Steve Cohen, flexibility to keep shopping in the free-agent market.
NYTimes.com

Sources: Mets, catcher McCann finalizing deal

 The Mets are finalizing a four-year contract with catcher James McCann, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.
ESPN

James McCann and the Mets agree to a deal, reports say

 Four-year deal appears to be in place for free agent catcher, pending physical.
Newsday