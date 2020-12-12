|
|
New York Mets, catcher James McCann finalizing four-year deal, sources say
Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
The Mets are finalizing a four-year contract with catcher James McCann, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.
|
|
|