You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Tucker Carlson Addresses His Rumored Future on Fox News



Since the presidential election, a rumor began to spread that Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:51 Published on November 17, 2020 UPS Has Found Tucker Carlson's Missing Package



UPS has found the set of documents that Tucker Carlson said had 'vanished' in transit. Carlson said the documents would be damaging to Joe Biden and his family. Carlson had told viewers the documents.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published on October 29, 2020