Boeing Crash Victim Families Denounce EU’s Upcoming MAX Approval
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
By Sam Morgan
(EurActiv) -- The families of the victims of a 2019 deadly plane crash lodged a complaint with the EU’s aviation safety regulator on Tuesday (22 December), which is due to give the Boeing MAX aircraft permission to return to the sky in January.
Boeing’s MAX plane has been grounded worldwide since two...
