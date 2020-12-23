Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Scramble to find 'missing link' in Sydney cluster

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Scramble to find 'missing link' in Sydney clusterNew South Wales health bosses are in a race against time to decipher how two of the most recent cases in the Sydney outbreak relate to the northern beaches.Chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said yesterday there was a "missing...
Covid: Sydney beach party sparks UK backpacker deportation threats

 The gathering of hundreds of young revellers on Christmas has prompted calls for deportations.
BBC News

