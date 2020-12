You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Was this an act of domestic terrorism? Some experts say, 'no question.'



Federal investigators have avoided using the term domestic terrorism when describing the Christmas Day attack in Nashville and they say there’s a reason. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:59 Published 1 hour ago Police camera captures moment of Nashville blast



Police camera footage has been released of the explosion that rocked downtownNashville on Christmas Day. Officials on Sunday identified Anthony QuinnWarner, 63, responsible for setting off a bomb in a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 20 hours ago FBI: Nashville Bombing Suspect Died In Blast



CBS2's Hazel Sanchez has more on the Christmas Day attack in Tennessee. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:54 Published 22 hours ago