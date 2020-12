You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Marco Rubio’s Vaccine Hypocrisy



Sen. Marco Rubio called Dr. Anthony Fauci a liar over COVID-19, despite already taking the vaccine to protect himself from the virus. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:59 Published 11 hours ago Florida Woman Accused Of Threatening To Shoot Gov. Ron DeSantis



Karen Jones is also accused of threatening Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Rick Scott. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:28 Published on November 16, 2020

Related news from verified sources Rubio says Fauci 'lied' about coronavirus mask guidance in March, as criticism of health official builds Sen. Marco Rubio on Sunday accused top U.S. epidemiologist Anthony Fauci of lying about the efficacy of masks and misrepresenting information about the...

FOXNews.com 11 hours ago