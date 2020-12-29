Global  
 

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 shot

Zee News Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received a COVID-19 vaccination live on television,  as the incoming Biden administration seeks to boost confidence in the inoculation even while warning it will be months before it is available to all.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Vice President Elect Receives COVID Vaccine

Vice President Elect Receives COVID Vaccine 00:42

 Vice President elect Kamala Harris received her first dose of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine Tuesday.

