US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 shot
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received a COVID-19 vaccination live on television, as the incoming Biden administration seeks to boost confidence in the inoculation even while warning it will be months before it is available to all.
