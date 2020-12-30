Britain Authorizes Covid-19 Vaccine From Oxford and AstraZeneca
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () Health officials are hoping to soon vaccinate a million people per week as the country’s hospitals are overwhelmed by cases of a new, more contagious variant of the virus.
The Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine approved by Britain on Wednesday provides a path out of the pandemic by the spring, by which time millions of vulnerable people will be protected, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.
