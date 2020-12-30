Global  
 

Britain Authorizes Covid-19 Vaccine From Oxford and AstraZeneca

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Health officials are hoping to soon vaccinate a million people per week as the country’s hospitals are overwhelmed by cases of a new, more contagious variant of the virus.
 The Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine approved by Britain on Wednesday provides a path out of the pandemic by the spring, by which time millions of vulnerable people will be protected, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

Dr June Raine, chief executive of the MHRA, has urged people to be confident in the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

After UK regulators approved Oxford University/AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, clearing the way for millions more inoculations, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the UK had enough orders of the..

The United Kingdom has become the first country to approve the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine. In a statement, the UK government said the country’s regulator had authorized the vaccine after..

 Health authorities are hoping to soon vaccinate a million people per week as the country’s hospitals are overwhelmed by cases of a new, more contagious variant...
