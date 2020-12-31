Global  
 

Trump push on $2K checks flops as Senate won't vote

IndiaTimes Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell all but shut the door Wednesday on President Donald Trump's push for $2,000 Covid-19 relief checks, declaring Congress has provided enough pandemic aid as he blocked another attempt by Democrats to force a vote.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override

McConnell puts off vote on aid, urges veto override 02:20

 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trump's call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican three weeks before Trump leaves office. Lisa Bernhard...

