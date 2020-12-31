Trump push on $2K checks flops as Senate won't vote
Thursday, 31 December 2020 () Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell all but shut the door Wednesday on President Donald Trump's push for $2,000 Covid-19 relief checks, declaring Congress has provided enough pandemic aid as he blocked another attempt by Democrats to force a vote.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trump's call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican three weeks before Trump leaves office. Lisa Bernhard...
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley says he will object when Congress counts the Electoral College votes on January 6, forcing lawmakers in both the House and Senate to vote on whether to accept the results of..