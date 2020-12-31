Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How should provinces handle the rollout of two-dose vaccines?

CTV News Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
When a vaccine requires two doses, how should provinces handle their shipments of vaccines -- set aside the second dose and commit to a slower rollout, or deliver shots to as many people as possible and risk a delay in shipments of the second dose?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Dry run for COVID vaccine held in Gujarat

Dry run for COVID vaccine held in Gujarat 01:27

 Dry run for COVID vaccine rollout held at a centre in Adalaj, Gandhinagar. "Today we mapped out everything, dummy vaccines will be administered tomorrow to 25 people," said Superintendent of the Centre. Two-day dry run was being held in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Punjab.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President-Elect Biden Receives First Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine [Video]

President-Elect Biden Receives First Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine

President-elect Joe Biden received a dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday afternoon. The first shot in a series of two was administered at ChristianaCare Hospital in Newark,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Doctors Say CDC Should Warn People About COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects [Video]

Doctors Say CDC Should Warn People About COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects

Doctors Say CDC Should Warn People About COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects . Now that Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca are each closer to releasing a COVID-19 vaccine to the public, . doctors are urging..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published
AstraZeneca, 3rd Major COVID-19 Vaccine, Shown to Be Effective and Cheaper [Video]

AstraZeneca, 3rd Major COVID-19 Vaccine, Shown to Be Effective and Cheaper

AstraZeneca, 3rd Major COVID-19 Vaccine, Shown to Be Effective and Cheaper. On Monday, the drugmaker announced the "exciting results" based on an analysis of trials in the U.K. and Brazil. Because..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

BioNTech, Moderna say approved COVID-19 vaccines should protect against new strain

 BioNTech and Moderna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA), which have developed COVID-19 vaccines already approved in certain parts of the world, said their jab should...
Proactive Investors