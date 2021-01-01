Kim Jong-un thanked North Koreans for supporting his leadership in "difficult times" in a rare hand-written New Year letter released Friday ahead of a crucial ruling party congress that will set the country's economic goals. The personal message came after the isolated North put on a performance featuring fireworks, singing and dancing in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square to usher in the new year, despite the coronavirus pandemic, which the North insists has yet to reach its shores.Full Article
North Korea's Kim thanks people in rare New Year's cards
New Year's in North Korea: Fireworks, dancing girls and a card from Kim Jong Un
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un thanked the public for their trust and support "in the difficult times" and wished them happiness..
Kim Jong Un thanks North Korean people in rare New Year cards
