On December call, Trump urged Georgia elections investigator to 'find the fraud': Source
Published
Amid a signature match audit, President Trump urged a Georgia elections investigator to "find the fraud" in a December phone call, a...Full Article
Published
Amid a signature match audit, President Trump urged a Georgia elections investigator to "find the fraud" in a December phone call, a...Full Article
Watch VideoPresident Trump told a Georgia elections investigator to "find the fraud," according to a new report in The Washington..
010521 tues 5