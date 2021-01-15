The National Rifle Association has announced that it has filed for bankruptcy and will seek to incorporate the nation's most politically influential gun-rights group in Texas instead of New York. The announcement made on the NRA's...Full Article
NRA bankrupt: US National Rifle Association files for bankruptcy
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
NRA Files For Bankruptcy, Will Move From New York To Texas
CBS 2 New York
The gun rights group says it will move its headquarters from New York to Texas and restructure as a non-profit there.
You might like
More coverage
Missouri Senator Forum
KOLR
Missouri Senator Forum