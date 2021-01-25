Biden replaces White House doctor with his longtime physician
Published
His doctor, Kevin O'Connor, is filling a traditionally low-profile role that became the source of controversy during the Trump administration.Full Article
Published
His doctor, Kevin O'Connor, is filling a traditionally low-profile role that became the source of controversy during the Trump administration.Full Article
O'Connor will take on a role that faced scrutiny over transparency under Trump.
president trump walked out of walter reed medical center with his health still in question