Putin answers questions about 'his palace' on the Black Sea coast

President Vladimir Putin stated that the palace on the outskirts of the city of Gelendzhik on Russia's Black Sea coast, which Alexey Navalny referred to in hist most recent documentary, did not belong either to him or to any of his close relatives.During a videoconference meeting with students on January 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin answered the question about the "palace," which, as Alexey Navalny claims, is being built especially for the president. "The documentary about the palace in Gelendzhik that supposedly belongs to you is currently trending on YouTube. Vladimir Vladimirovich, is it true?" one of the participants of the meeting asked, adding that he understands that one can not trust everything that one may find on the Internet. "Nothing that is stated there as my property belongs either to me or to any of my close relatives, and it never did. Never," Putin replied.