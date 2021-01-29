Hundreds rush to get COVID-19 vaccine in Seattle overnight after freezer failure
Published
A total of 1,650 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at risk of expiring Thursday night were quickly administered to more than a thousand...Full Article
Published
A total of 1,650 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at risk of expiring Thursday night were quickly administered to more than a thousand...Full Article
TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 100 organizations representing more than one million families of loved ones in long-term..