Matthew Stafford trade: Breaking down the financial implications for Detroit Lions
Published
A look at how the Lions’ books will be impacted by acquiring Goff and sending Stafford away.Full Article
Published
A look at how the Lions’ books will be impacted by acquiring Goff and sending Stafford away.Full Article
The Lions are trading Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for draft picks and QB Jared Goff, according to multiple..
New Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared his thoughts on the Matthew Stafford trade talks with beat writer Dave Birkett of the..