COURT TV: 7 Jurors for Chauvin Trial; City Pays Floyd's Family $27M

Watch VideoJuror No. 7 has been selected for the trial of Derek Chauvin. That brings the judge and the parties halfway to the number they need before opening statements March 29. They use a jury of 12 with two alternates.
Now with juror No. 7: She is a Caucasian female in her 40s or 50s. She has two teenage sons. She works...
