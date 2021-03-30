Probing Wet Fire Smoke In Clouds: Can Water Intensify The Earth’s Warming?

A first-of-its-kind instrument that samples smoke from megafires and scans humidity will help researchers better understand the scale and long-term impact of fires--specifically how far and high the smoke will travel; when and where it will rain; and whether the wet smoke will warm the climate by absorbing sunlight.
