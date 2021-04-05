Supreme Court erases ruling against Trump over his Twitter account
Published
The Supreme Court erased a decision holding that former President Trump violated the Constitution by blocking his critics on Twitter.Full Article
Published
The Supreme Court erased a decision holding that former President Trump violated the Constitution by blocking his critics on Twitter.Full Article
The Court cited the "change in presidential administrations" for the dismissal, but Trump has also been banned from the social..
Donald Trump has unveiled a new website that will serve as a platform to carry on his political legacy, fueling theories that the..