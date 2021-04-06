Officials: Navy medic killed at Fort Detrick after he shot 2 men in Maryland
Published
Authorities say a Navy medic shot two people at a Maryland business park before fleeing to the Fort Detrick Army base, where he was shot...Full Article
Published
Authorities say a Navy medic shot two people at a Maryland business park before fleeing to the Fort Detrick Army base, where he was shot...Full Article
Watch VideoA suspect is dead and two people are in critical condition after a shooting near an Army base in Frederick, Maryland...