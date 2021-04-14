White House: first lady Jill Biden arrives for medical 'procedure'
Published
U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, were at a downtown office building Wednesday for the first lady to undergo a 'common medical procedure.'Full Article
Published
U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, were at a downtown office building Wednesday for the first lady to undergo a 'common medical procedure.'Full Article
President Biden on Wednesday accompanied first lady Jill Biden to an outpatient facility in Washington, D.C., for what the White..
First Lady of the United States Jill Biden, her grandchild and a dog appear on the White House balcony to witness President Joe..