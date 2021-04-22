Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden will make his inaugural address to a Joint Session of Congress Wednesday, April 28, 2021. His address comes one day before he marks 100 days of his administration, two days before the U.S. troop withdrawal begins in Afghanistan, and one week after a historic conviction in the trial of Minnesota v....Full Article
How To Watch President Biden's Address To Congress On Newsy
Newsy0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Pelosi, Harris To Make History At Pres. Biden's Address To Congress
Newsy
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden is making his first joint address to Congress Wednesday, and for the first time ever, both seats..
More coverage
Four reasons why President Biden's address to Congress will be historically different
FOX 4 Now Florida
President Biden's speech is slated to begin around 9:00 p.m. ET Wednesday.
Biden looks for path back to normal after pandemic
USATODAY.com