An international team of researchers searched for pieces of a small asteroid tracked in space and then observed to impact Botswana on June 2, 2018. Guided by SETI Institute meteor astronomer Peter Jenniskens, they found 23 meteorites deep inside the Central Kalahari Game Reserve and now have published their findings online in the...Full Article
Asteroid That Hit Botswana In 2018 Likely Came From Vesta
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Asteroid that Hit Botswana in 2018 likely came from Vesta
Space Daily
Mountain View CA (SPX) Apr 24, 2021
An international team of researchers searched for pieces of a small asteroid tracked..