Asteroid That Hit Botswana In 2018 Likely Came From Vesta

Asteroid That Hit Botswana In 2018 Likely Came From Vesta

Eurasia Review

Published

An international team of researchers searched for pieces of a small asteroid tracked in space and then observed to impact Botswana on June 2, 2018. Guided by SETI Institute meteor astronomer Peter Jenniskens, they found 23 meteorites deep inside the Central Kalahari Game Reserve and now have published their findings online in the...

Full Article