Two dead, more than 20 hospitalized after vessel overturns off San Diego coast
Published
Two people were killed and nearly two dozen others were hospitalized after a boat capsized Sunday just off the San Diego coast, authorities said.Full Article
Published
Two people were killed and nearly two dozen others were hospitalized after a boat capsized Sunday just off the San Diego coast, authorities said.Full Article
Two people are dead and multiple people injured after a vessel overturned in the waters off Point Loma Sunday morning, according to..
The only house on Bartragh Island (also known as Bartra Island) near Killala, Co. Mayo is a distant and isolated place, sitting in..