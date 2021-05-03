3 killed, 27 hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A packed boat being used in a suspected human smuggling operation capsized Sunday and broke apart in powerful surf...Full Article
Laura Podesta reports authorities believe the boat was involved in a human smuggling operation.
