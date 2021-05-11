A school shooting on Tuesday (local time) in the Russian city of Kazan left eight students and one teacher dead, Russia's state RIA Novosti news agency has reported, citing local emergency services. According to the news agency,...Full Article
Russia school shooting: Students among nine killed in Kazan
At Least 9 Killed In School Shooting In Russia
Students could be seen running from the building in Kazan, in the central part of the country.
Fatal shooting at Russian school
Children and a schoolteacher have been killed by gunfire at a school in the Russian city of Kazan, officials say.According to..
