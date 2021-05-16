Vanessa Bryant honors late husband Kobe Bryant with speech at 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony
The late Lakers legend was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on SaturdayFull Article
Vanessa Bryant heaped praise on her late husband as he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Incredible moment from Vanessa Bryant ... who just delivered an emotional speech as her husband Kobe Bryant was inducted into the..