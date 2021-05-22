Epstein guards admit to falsifying records, will skirt jail time in deal with prosectors
Published
Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, guards for Jeffrey Epstein, admitted that they “willfully and knowingly” falsified records about them...Full Article
Published
Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, guards for Jeffrey Epstein, admitted that they “willfully and knowingly” falsified records about them...Full Article
The two prison workers fabricated log entries to make it seem like they checked on Epstein.
The two Bureau of Prisons workers tasked with guarding Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself in a New York jail have admitted..