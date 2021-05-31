Lakers star Anthony Davis unlikely to play in Game 5 vs. Suns: report
Published
The Los Angeles Lakers will likely be without star Anthony Davis for their Game 5 matchup against the Phoenix Suns after he suffered a...Full Article
Published
The Los Angeles Lakers will likely be without star Anthony Davis for their Game 5 matchup against the Phoenix Suns after he suffered a...Full Article
Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley discuss their concern levels for the Los Angeles Lakers after dropping Game 4 to the Phoenix..
Colin Cowherd reacts to Game 4 for the Los Angeles Lakers. A lot changed for the Lakers over the weekend after Anthony Davis left..