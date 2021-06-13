Israel's parliament has removed Benjamin Netanyahu from power and voted to usher in a new coalition government. Naftali Bennett, the leader of the right-wing Yamina party, will take the helm as Israel's next prime minister, sending...Full Article
Benjamin Netanyahu ousted from power as new Israeli government wins majority vote
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Israel swears in new coalition government ending Netanyahu's long rule
Euronews English
Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu turned rival, became prime minister after a 60-59 vote
More coverage
New Israeli government wins majority vote, ending Netanyahu tenure
FRANCE 24 English