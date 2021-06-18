Myanmar: Timely Support And Action By Security Council ‘Paramount’ – UN Special Envoy

The UN Special Envoy for Myanmar said on Friday she has called for timely action from the Security Council in response to the ongoing crisis in the Southeast Asian country stemming from the military coup in February.
Speaking to journalists following her closed-door briefing to the Council, Christine Schraner Burgener...
