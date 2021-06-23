Adams takes fragile lead in New York City Democratic mayoral primary, Sliwa wins GOP primary
Published
rooklyn Borough President Eric Adams appeared to take a fragile lead Tuesday in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary.Full Article
Published
rooklyn Borough President Eric Adams appeared to take a fragile lead Tuesday in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary.Full Article
Eric Adams holds the lead with 32%, Maya Wiley moved into second place overnight with 22%, a slight advantage over Kathryn Garcia..
Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang conceded the New York City mayoral race on Tuesday after early results showed him in a..