Suzzanne Douglas, 'The Parent 'Hood' star, dead at 64
Published
Suzzanne Douglas, an accomplished stage and screen actress who starred "Tap" and the television series "The Parent 'Hood," has died, her...Full Article
Published
Suzzanne Douglas, an accomplished stage and screen actress who starred "Tap" and the television series "The Parent 'Hood," has died, her...Full Article
Suzzanne Douglas, veteran star of stage and screen, dead at 64
Suzzanne Douglas has sadly died at the age of 64. The actress, who is best known for her role in the WB series, The Parent ‘Hood,..