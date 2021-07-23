Sukhoi new fighter jet checkmates USA's F-35 and China's FC-31

US and Chinese experts believe that the Sukhoi Checkmate aircraft will become competition to their F-35 and FC-31 fighter jets in the arms market. Can The Checkmate outstrip F-35 and FC-31? UAC Sukhoi unveiled a new fifth-generation fighter called The Checkmate (Su-75) at MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Airshow in Zhukovsky near Moscow. This is a single-engine aircraft with a maximum speed from Mach 1.8 to Mach 2, a flight range of 3000 km and a payload of 7400 kg.