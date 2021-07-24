Looks like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have made it Instagram official
Published
For beloved Bennifer fans, the long desired reunion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might actually be happening.Full Article
Published
For beloved Bennifer fans, the long desired reunion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might actually be happening.Full Article
The moment Bennifer fans have been waiting for! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their rekindled relationship Instagram official..
"They are having a beautiful trip," a source tells PEOPLE of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who celebrated her 52nd birthday on..