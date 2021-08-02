Matt Damon Insists He Never Used ‘F-Slur’: ‘I Stand With the LGBTQ+ Community’

Matt Damon Insists He Never Used ‘F-Slur’: ‘I Stand With the LGBTQ+ Community’

Upworthy

Published

Matt Damon is insisting that he has never used the “f-slur” following backlash from a recent interview. In an article posted by the...

Full Article