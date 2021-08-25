Delta Air Lines To Charge Unvaccinated Employees $200 Per Month

Delta Air Lines To Charge Unvaccinated Employees $200 Per Month

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoDelta Air Lines will charge employees on the company health plan $200 a month if they fail to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a policy the airline's top executive says is necessary because the average hospital stay for the virus costs the airline $40,000.

CEO Ed Bastian said that all employees who have been...

Full Article