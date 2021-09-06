Taliban shoots Afghan policewoman in front of her family
An Afghan policewoman was shot dead by the Taliban in front of her family in Ghor province. Nigara was 6 months pregnant and was shot in front of her husband and children, a journalist informed in a tweet. These developments came a few days after dozens of Afghan women held protests in Herat demanding rights and female representation in the government formation after the Taliban took control of the war-ravaged country.Full Article