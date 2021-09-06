Taliban shoots Afghan policewoman in front of her family

Taliban shoots Afghan policewoman in front of her family

An Afghan policewoman was shot dead by the Taliban in front of her family in Ghor province. Nigara was 6 months pregnant and was shot in front of her husband and children, a journalist informed in a tweet. These developments came a few days after dozens of Afghan women held protests in Herat demanding rights and female representation in the government formation after the Taliban took control of the war-ravaged country.

