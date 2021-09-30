A Hawaii volcano that recently erupted for five months has started spewing lava again
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano began erupting Wednesday afternoon for the first time since May, spewing lava at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.Full Article
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the most active volcanos on Earth is erupting on Hawaii's Big Island.
Officials with the U.S...