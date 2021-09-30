Super Bowl halftime show to feature Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar

Upworthy

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform together in the Super Bowl halftime show.

