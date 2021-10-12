IMF lowers global growth outlook as supply bottlenecks hobble pandemic recovery
Published
Persistent supply chain disruptions and inflation pressures are constraining the global economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,...Full Article
Published
Persistent supply chain disruptions and inflation pressures are constraining the global economy's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,...Full Article
Persistent supply chain disruptions and inflation pressures are constraining the global economy's recovery from the Covid-19..
WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the International Monetary Fund says the agency is trimming its forecast for global growth this..