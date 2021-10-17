Russian Film Crew Wraps Space Station Shoot and Returns to Earth
A Russian actress and film director landed near Russia’s spaceflight base in Kazakhstan after 12 days in orbit.Full Article
Today, a Russian actress and a director along with a cosmonaut returned to Earth in Kazakhstan after spending 12 days in the ISS..
Russia reportedly wanted to beat Tom Cruise to space as he plans to also shoot a film on the International Space Station.